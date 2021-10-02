Venkatesh Iyer Nearly Pulls Off One-handed Catch On Boundary Line But Fumbles: Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Venkatesh Iyer has been having a fantastic IPL 2021 tournament so far ever since breaking into the KKR playing XI. The tall left-hander is the fourth-highest run-getter for his team in this years edition with 193 runs from 5 matches played so far and has also picked up 3 wickets with the ball so far. The match against Punjab Kings on Friday witnessed Venkatesh Iyer showing his athleticism on-field and almost pulling off a stunning catch near the boundary line.

KKR vs PBKS: Venkatesh Iyer catch that almost sent back Shahrukh Khan

Venkatesh Iyer catch of Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan would have been the catch of the tournament had he caught it cleanly. Shahrukh Khan pulled Shivam Mavi behind square and it looked like the ball will sail over the boundary rope for a six, however, Venkatesh Iyer stuck his arm out and almost manage to grab it.

The 'almost catch was only dropped after Iyer's momentum carried him over the ropes despite him tried to throw the ball up in the air with the hoping of coming back inside the ropes. He failed to execute the catch properly resulting in half his body remaining outside the boundary line. Just a couple of days back Rajasthan Royals pacer Mustafizur Rahman with the same attempt did save a six for his side against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Recap of KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls and shared a 70-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (40), knocking off a 166-run target with three balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan produced an impactful 9-ball 22-run knock when it mattered and finished the match with a six.

For KKR Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 while Nitish Rana produced a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop KKR at 165 for seven. Punjab moved to fifth in the table with 10 points while KKR stayed in fourth with same number of points. Punjab's win also ensured a play-off berth for Delhi Capitals, who become the second team to qualify after Chennai Super Kings.

Invited to bat, the in-form KKR batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings and had it not been some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1/23) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32), KKR would have got a bigger score on the board. Iyer and Rahul Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around with ease while Rana's cameo was also crucial for KKR since the run-rate had taken a hit at that time after two quick wickets.

(With PTI Inputs)