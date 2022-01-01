Venkatesh Iyer Opens Up About His Dream Run That Paved Way For Selection To Team India

Indian international all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has had a great 2021 cricketing season, from debuting in the IPL and playing a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' run to the finals, before continuing his great run in the domestic circuit and earning a maiden T20I call-up against New Zeland.

And now the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has received a call up to the team India squad for the IND vs SA ODI tour. Reflecting on his journey on a chatshow 'backstage with Boria' said he has always been working on his skills to evolve as a cricketer and that he always wanted to be an all-rounder not just with the bat or bowl but also in fielding and also showing leadership abilities.

I think, personally, I always wanted to evolve as an all-rounder, I always wanted to evolve as a cricketer. Which just doesn’t mean batting and bowling but also fielding and my leadership skills on the ground. You know, just giving advice to the captain or taking those smart decisions here and there. Even if you’re not the captain, you don’t have the position, you can still contribute to your side by showing your leadership skills, so that is something I really feel is really important to create an atmosphere where everyone is at parity," Venkatesh Iyer said.

He further added that he was happy with his progress and that he is working on multiple aspects that let him play flexibly either as an opener or a finisher "So I’m working on that and I’m really happy that it’s happening, you know. I’m completing my quota, I’m batting up the order sometimes and also playing the role of a finisher, being flexible, just how I want it to be."

IND vs SA: Venkatesh Iyer speaks on his selection to Team India's ODI squad

When asked about his selection for the tour Venkatesh Iyer added that he looks forward to it and plans to take things as they come by one day at a time "I take things as they come. I take it one day at a time. Of course, I have in mind how to go about things there, to have the preps in place for the bouncy tracks. As a bowler, as a fielder and as a batter. Everything has worked out, but I still take it one day at a time. Right now my focus is on how to prepare for tomorrow, as in the next practice session and then the next practice session. As soon as I reach South Africa, how do I practice there... That is on my mind and not just how I am going to apply myself on the pitch."

Image: AP