Venkatesh Iyer Reveals His Cricketing Hero After Indian Team Call-up; 'Tried To Copy Him'

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who bagged the spotlight during the 2nd leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been rewarded for his performances with a maiden call-up to the men's Indian national cricket team for the upcoming three-match India vs New Zealand T20I series.

Speaking to ANI post his selection in the team, Venkatesh Iyer spoke about his admiration for former Indian opener Sourav Ganguly and said that he has tried to copy his playing style and the way he carries himself.

"I am a huge fan of Sourav Ganguly. I tried to copy him in every aspect when I was growing up and I think the way he carries himself is amazing. I am in just awe of how he carries himself, I am a huge fan of his personality and cricketing skills, I really admire Dada," the 26-year-old said.

Venkatesh Iyer also said that he is looking forward to making most of the opportunity (selection in the Indian cricket team). He also said that he knows what is required from him as an all-rounder and insisted that he is ready to contribute in all aspects of the game, as required.

"As an all-rounder, it is important to take care of both the aspects, not just one. You have to work harder on your fitness and contribute in all three aspects of the game because fielding is equally important. I am not looking at it as only bowling or batting, I am looking at it as cumulative and I have to contribute in all departments of the game, as a cricketer, you have to be flexible so I am ready to bat at any position. " "Whatever challenges are put in my way, it is a big honour to represent the country so whatever opportunity I get, I will try to make the most out of it. Obviously, I am an all-rounder so I do not mind taking the spot and I think I can contribute with both bat and ball. I am very confident about that. I am really ready for it," he said.

Really excited to work with Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder also expressed his eagerness and excitement of playing under new head coach Rahul Dravid, while adding that he is a big of new Indian T20I skipper Rohit Sharma too.

"I have not worked with Rahul sir (Rahul Dravid). I am really excited and I am a big fan of Rohit Sharma, I have always admired his batting. Really excited to work with both of them," he said.

Image: Twitter/KKR/BCCI/PTI