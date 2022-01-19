Venkatesh Iyer Sends Back Aiden Markram With Briliant Fielding On Debut Match; WATCH

Indian youngster Venkatesh Iyer made his ODI debut for India against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl and made headlines for his brilliant fielding effort in the first innings of the game on Wednesday. In the eighteenth over of the match, R Ashwin tossed up the fourth delivery of the over to Markram, who replied by punching the ball towards the mid-off. As the batters looked to steal a quick single, Venkatesh Iyer displayed an incredible effort to collect the ball and run out Markram by a direct hit at the stumps in the bowling end.

Venkatesh Iyer's effort to dismiss Aiden Markram-

South Africa 68/3

vd Dussen next Man

Markram out 04 run out



1ST ODI. 17.4: WICKET! Aiden Markram (4) is out, run out Venkatesh Iyer, 68/3 pic.twitter.com/DBX84ye9gO — Naresh Kumar Sagar (@Nksagar) January 19, 2022

Markram was dismissed on the individual score of four runs from 11 balls after coming out to bat at no. 3 for the Proteas. However, following the dismissal, the home side found themselves at 70/3 after 18 overs as skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen added over 200 runs for the fourth wicket partnership. Meanwhile, Iyer’s phenomenal display of athleticism prompted the cricket fans in India to heap praises on the young cricketers. Cricket enthusiasts hailed the 27-year-old cricketer for his immediate impact on the team on his debut and mentioned that the run-out would be the best memory for him from his debut match.

Fans react to Venkatesh Iyer's effort to dismiss Aiden Markram-

Venkatesh Iyer makes his mark on debut with a direct hit to run out Aiden Markaram#venkateshiyer #INDvSA #Paarl #ODI — CricketTruthBombs (@CricketTruthBmb) January 19, 2022

Venkatesh Iyer making an immediate impact on debut by inducing a run out! #SAvIND — Anirudh (@OffDrive_) January 19, 2022

Debutant Venkatesh Iyer making an impact in his very first game. Terrific direct hit run-out by @venkateshiyer to dismiss Markram. SA in trouble now at 68/3. #SAvIND @BCCI @OfficialCSA — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) January 19, 2022

What a throw by debutant Venkatesh Iyer 🔥. Aiden Markram gets run out, South Africa in trouble with 3 down for 69. #INDvsSA — Balamurali Repaka (@bm26_tweets) January 19, 2022

South Africa set a target of 297 runs for India

After Markram’s dismissal in the 18th over, India were unable to grab any wickets for the next 30 overs of the innings, which allowed Bavuma and van der Dussen to stitch a partnership of 204 runs from 184 balls. Bavuma returned to the pavilion after scoring 110 runs, while van der Dussen remained unbeaten on the individual score of 129 runs off 96 balls. Courtesy of the gritty batting effort by South Africa, the team set a target of 297 runs for India.

Shikhar Dhawan scores his 34th half-century

At the time of writing this article, India find themselves at 103/1 after 19 overs needing 214 runs to win the match. Skipper KL Rahul was dismissed for 12 runs, while opener Shikhar Dhawan went on to score his 34th half-century in 51 balls. After playing 16 overs, Dhawan is batting at 65 runs, partnered in the middle by former skipper Virat Kohli.

(Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam)