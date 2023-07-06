The two fierce rivals are currently locked in the Ashes 2023 series, and allegations of cheating and playing against the spirit of the game have been rampant. The controversy began with the stumping of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey in the final innings of the second Test at Lord's. England, who suffered a 43-run defeat, expressed their displeasure and accused Pat Cummins' Australian team of tarnishing the game's reputation.

Although Bairstow's dismissal was in accordance with the rules, England claimed that Australia took advantage of a situation where the batter was not attempting to take a run, thereby violating the spirit of the game. In response, the Australians pointed out England's past involvement in similar practices.

3 things you need to know

Australia are currently 2-0 ahead in the five-match Ashes 2023 contest

Australia won the first Test match at Edgbaston by 2 wickets

England will have to make a comeback in the 3rd Test or face another series loss

ENG vs AUS: Venkatesh Prasad calls out England & Australia players' hypocricy

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has strongly criticized England and Australia, accusing them of hypocrisy. Prasad responded to the situation by sharing an old video that showed Jonny Bairstow benefiting from a similar situation while playing for Yorkshire. The clip also showed Bairstow justifying his actions after the game. He criticized both sets of players, stating, "Haha, that's a good version of 'forget your past.' Both the English and the Aussie players have unreal hypocricy."

Haha, that’s a good version of “Forget your past”



Both the English and the Aussie players have unreal hypocricy. https://t.co/0N9WdPo6xz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 6, 2023

England vs Australia: Stern test for 'Bazball'

England and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad provided an early breakthrough to England as he dismissed Australia's opening batsman David Warner for 4 off 5 balls in the first over of the day. England will have to make a comeback in the third Test match or they face risk of losing yet another Ashes series to Australia.

