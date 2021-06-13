Venkatesh Prasad Calls Out 'miserable' Reasoning By Journalist Who Wants India To Lose WTC

Team India's former speedster Venkatesh Prasad on Sunday lashed out at a journalist for using communal remark in Cricket. The journalist on Twitter backed New Zealand for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship, however, he came up with a communal remark in order to justify his comment. Soon it caught the attention of Team India's former bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad who lashed out at the journalist and even called his thinking miserable.

Venkatesh Prasad hits back at Journalist; calls him 'miserable'

Slamming the journalist on Twitter, Venkatesh Prasad said that it does not matter who wins the ICC WTC Final but uttering such words showcases the 'low and miserable' life of the man. Ventakesh Prasad also slammed the publications for allowing such kinds of people to use their platform. Venkatesh Prasad on his Twitter handle wrote:

The high-octane World Test Championship Final will see India lock horns with New Zealand where the two sides will compete to establish their authority in the purest format of the game. The historic WTC Final will take place in Southampton from June 18.

Netizens say 'India will win against such bigotry with the WTC Final'

As soon as Ventakesh Prasad called out the Journalist, people on social media backed the former Cricketer and assured that Team India will not only win the WTC Final but also against the bigotry. Some also asked Venkatesh Prasad to not pay attention to the Journalist as he has is just made the remark for attention and publicity.

Vaughan Backs 'High Class' New Zealand To Defeat India In WTC Final

After England's batting line-up collapsed on Day 3, Michael Vaughan hailed New Zealand and called them a high-class team who knows to read the situation be it from batting, bowling, or fielding perspective. Vaughan reiterated that it will be fancy for him to see New Zealand defeating India in the WTC Final. It is to be noted that Michael Vaughan had earlier backed New Zealand to win the WTC Final. Speaking to SparkSport, Michael Vaughan said "New Zealand (will win). English conditions, the Duke ball, and India on the back of a busy schedule. They’ll arrive pretty much a week before and go straight into it. New Zealand have two Test matches, you could argue warmups against England to get them prepared for the final".

(Image Credits: PTI)