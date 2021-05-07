Venkatesh Prasad compares Tendulkar & Kohli, narrates incident involving Wasim Akram

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Wednesday compared legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar to the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Prasad said "both characters" are really different and equally important for the game to "flourish". While appearing on the YouTube show The Grade Cricketer, Prasad said Sachin was more of a player who never showed emotion, whereas Virat would pump his fist or probably stare down the bowler after hitting a six.

'Both are brilliant individuals'

"They are brilliant individuals, honestly speaking. On one side, Sachin is very soft and of course, Virat thumps out aggressive but that's not his nature it's just on the field that he is aggressive because he wants to win every single game, he wants to perform in every single game. So did Sachin, he wanted to do well in every single game. But you don't really see any emotion from Sachin. We never really saw any emotion from Sachin whether he got a hundred or got out for a duck....whatever. Even if he gets hit also we don't see much emotion, whereas Virat is someone who likes to express himself on the field," Prasad said.

"One incident I would like to narrate here when Sachin got hit in Sharjah with the new ball and Wasim Akram was bowling. He gets hit on his helmet. It was a quick ball, probably bowled at 145ish and of course, he didn't expect it, and by the time he reacted he got hit on his helmet. And he just walks towards the leg umpire, he does nothing, he just shakes his head. He doesn't even remove his helmet, he just holds his visor and gets it in place. He comes back and takes the strike and in the second ball of the innings, Wasim bowls a bouncer again. Typical pace, same length, it coming on his head, perfectly targetted, but Sachin hits the ball for a six. No reactions again from Sachin," the former India international said.

"But probably Virat, if it had got the same delivery, maybe after hitting a six he would have pumped his fist or stared at the bowler. So, they are two different people, two different characters and both are extremely important for a game to really flourish," Prasad added.

Prasad also talked about other things, including his latest advertisement for the CRED app. The fast bowler is part of the famous 'Venkaboys' advertisement, where he featured alongside teammates Jagaval Srinath, Maninder Singh, and Saba Karim.

(Image Credit: PTI)



