Venkatesh Prasad Impersonates Rahul Dravid's New Avatar To Mock Pakistan; Trolls Sohail

Former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad has taken a hilarious dig at ex-Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail on social media. In fact, Prasad has indirectly made fun of Sohail courtesy of his former Indian team-mate Rahul Dravid's recent commercial video which has gone viral.

Prasad mocks Sohail

It so happened that with just a few hours left for the IPL 2021 opener, Rahul Dravid CRED promo was released as fans sat back in awe of seeing the batsman in an angry mode and the video ends with Dravid saying 'Indra Nagar Ka Gunda Hoon Main' and once 'Venky' saw this commercial, he came forward and reminded Dravid on his official Twitter handle that he is the real goon of Indra Nagar.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Prasad had posted a couple of snips. In the first one, the Pak batsman is seen waving his bat at the bowler asking him to go and fetch the ball after having hit a boundary, and in the other one, Venkatesh Prasad can be seen celebrating after having uprooted Sohail's leg-stump.

Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

Even the fans became nostalgic and one of them even went on to say that it was the 'Real Indra Nagar Ka Gunda Show'. Here are some of the reactions.

When India knocked out the defending champions



Brilliant innings from Navjot Singh Sidhu (93) and Ajay Jadeja (25-ball 45) helped India get to 287/8 in their 50 overs against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In reply, Pakistan got off to a solid start. Stand-in captain Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar put on an 84-run opening stand. Even after Anwar was dismissed, Sohail anchored Pakistan's run chase. But, after reaching his half-century, he tried to make a statement to pacer Venkatesh Prasad after hitting him to the extra cover fence for a boundary

However, on the very next delivery, Sohail tried to slash Prasad on the leg side but missed the ball completely and needlessly lost his wicket just as the Pakistan innings was gaining momentum. It turned out to be the turning point of the match as Pakistan lost precious wickets of Ijaz Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Veteran batsman Javed Miandad who was playing his final international match tried his best but his run-out ended Pakistan's hopes as India won the contest by 39 runs to qualify for the semi-finals and sent the defending champions out of the tournament.

