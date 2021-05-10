Venkatesh Prasad Net Worth, Top Career Stats, House And Latest Cred Ad That Won Fans Over

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad was hailed as one of the most skillful Indian fast bowlers in the 1990s. While the seamer was not known for his express pace, he was considered as a great exponent of the slower ball and used the same to his advantage to outfox the batsmen. The ex-cricketer's last appearance in the national side came in 2001. However, the 51-year-old was back in the limelight with the latest Venkatesh Prasad Cred ad that showcased him in a never seen before avatar. Here we take a look at the Venkatesh Prasad career and other details regarding his personal life.

Venkatesh Prasad career stats in international cricket

The right-arm medium pace bowler has featured 161 ODIs and 33 Test matches for the Indian cricket team. Prasad has 96 wickets to his name in the longer format, whereas he has picked up 196 wickets in white-ball matches for Team India. The bowler's clash against Pakistan's Aamer Sohail in the 1996 Cricket World Cup remains one of the most talked-about moments of his career. Sohail had taunted the Indian bowler after hitting him for a stunning boundary. However, it was Prasad who had the last laugh as he sent the southpaw packing on the very next delivery.

Venkatesh Prasad net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Venkatesh Prasad net worth is estimated to be around INR 10 crore. The pacer's income comprises of the salary he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being a retired cricketer. Prasad also has made sporadic appearances in television ads, with the latest example being Cred's new commercial. Moreover, the former cricketer currently serves as the Deputy General Manager for Canara Bank. While not many details are known about the Venkatesh Prasad house, he is believed to be a resident of Bengaluru, where he resides with his family.

Venkatesh Prasad Cred ad

After Rahul Dravid's famous ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ (goon of Indiranagar) commercial, India's former spearhead Venkatesh Prasad turned into a singer of a boy band. In an advertisement for the credit card bill payment app Cred, India's former pacer Venkatesh Prasad turned into a singer along with India's veteran cricketers Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim and Maninder Singh. The commercial draws contrasting characters of renowned personalities of India. The commercial also took India's opener Rohit Sharma down the memory lane when Venkatesh Prasad used to be the bowling coach of India.

From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey. pic.twitter.com/ubgORUe6Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021

