Venkatesh Prasad Quotes Bhagwad Gita As He Urges Wriddhiman Saha To Name 'journalist'

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad urged Wriddhiman Saha to name the 'so-called' journalist who sent him threat-laced texts. This comes after Saha took to Twitter to confirm that he has decided to not name the reputed journalist on grounds of humanity. "There is a verse in the Bhagvad Gita which translates to - "Tolerating injustice is as much a crime as committing injustice. It Is Your Duty To Fight Injustice." It is important for Wriddhiman Saha to name this person. It will definitely set a good example." Venkatesh Prasad wrote.

There is a verse in the Bhagvad Gita which translates to-

"Tolerating injustice is as much a crime as committing injustice. It Is Your Duty To Fight Injustice."



It is important for Wriddhiman Saha to name this person. It will definitely set a good example. https://t.co/IBteuhiotS — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 22, 2022

Not just Venkatesh Prasad, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) too came out in support of Wriddhiman Saha after the 37-year took to social media to share messages he received from a 'respected journalist'. The body said that it welcomes the BCCI's decision to look into the matter and has requested the Indian cricketing body to take strict action against the journalist and also cancel his accreditation if required. Former Indian cricketers also backed Saha to reveal the name of the journalist.

Saha opts out of naming journalist

However, Wriddhiman Saha is yet to name the journalist and said that it won't be in his nature to take any action that could even end the journalist's career and thus he on humanitarian grounds will not be taking the name of the journalist.

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through this kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in the public eye, but not his/her name. My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help," Wriddhiman Saha wrote.

Saha's explosive allegations

Previously, Wriddhiman Saha had also hit out at the BCCI by making explosive revelations of the assurances he was guaranteed of having his place in the Team India squad. As quoted by PTI, the 37-year old said, "He [Ganguly] even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast."

And that is not it as the veteran wicket-keeper batter also highlighted how Team India coach Rahul Dravid had suggested he retire. "Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," revealed Saha during his explosive comments to media persons. Hence, it is unlikely that the 37-year old will ever be seen in an Indian shirt again.