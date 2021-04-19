Venkatesh Prasad Shows New, Inspiring Avatar After Performing IPL 2021 Duties; Here Is How

Former Indian speedster Venkatesh Prasad is one of the best Indian pacers to have emerged out of the country. The right-arm quick had a fairly successful India career with 292 international wickets to his name. Prasad is currently a part of the IPL 2021 live telecast team which comprises of 100 commentators across 8 languages.

Venkatesh Prasad reveals how he is inspired by Bhagavad Gita

Prasad is covering the IPL 2021 live telecast in the Kannada language alongside GK Anil Kumar, Akhil Balachandra, Srinivasa Murthy, Bharat Chipli, Vijay Bharadwaj and Vinay Kumar. On Monday, Prasad took to Twitter and revealed how he is inspired by Hindu-scripture Bhagavad Gita and how he tries to apply the teachings from the Gita in his life. In the video, Prasad went on to read Chapter 3, Verse 35 from Bhagavad Gita and expressed his amazement at how the words that were written more than 5000 years ago, are still relevant today.

The Bhagvad Gita is a phenomenal book of learning and applying in life and I have been very inspired by the Bhagvad Gita. Wanted to share a verse : Chapter 3, Verse 35



Hare Krishna ðŸ™ðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/4x041NHnp0 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 19, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail

When we talk about Venkatesh Prasad, the first thing that comes to mind is his infamous stand-off with former Pakistani captain Aamir Sohail. The Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail is one of the most controversial incidents in Indian cricketing history that took place during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final match. It all started when Aamir Sohail smashed Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary and furiously gestured to the bowler that he will hit him to the same place again. Prasad didn't say anything and let his ball do the talking as he cleaned up Sohail on the very next delivery and gestured him to walk back to the Pakistani dressing room.

Venkatesh Prasad stats

Prasad was one of India's leading pacers during the late '90s. The Indian veteran went on to play 33 Tests for India where he grabbed 96 wickets at an economy rate of 2.86 and an average of 35.0 to go with seven five-wicket hauls. As far as Venkatesh Prasad stats in ODIs are concerned, the 51-year old represented India in 161 ODIs where he bagged 196 scalps at an economy rate of 4.67 and an average of 32.3 to go with three four-wicket hauls and one fifer.

