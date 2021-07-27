Venkatesh Prasad Sings Verses From Rudrashtakam On First Monday Of Shravan; Netizens React

The fifth month of the Hindu solar calendar 'Shravan' commenced from Sunday, July 25 and Team India's former speedster Venkatesh Prasad marked this holy month in his own unique style. Venkatesh Prasad on Monday, July 26, took to his Twitter handle and shared his video of singing the verses of Goswami Tulsidas’s Rudrashtakam written in praise of Lord Shiva.

Venkatesh Prasad shared the video and wrote, "Today is the first Monday of Shravan. Sharing a few verses of Rudrashtakam. May Lord Shiva help us reach the ultimate. Om Namaha Shivaya." Prasad also outlined that Shravan has started in various parts of India, however, in Karnataka the holy month starts from August 9.

Today is the first Monday of Shravan. Sharing a few verses of Rudrashtakam .

May Lord Shiva help us reach the ultimate . Om Namaha Shivaya 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nZy4PAHrvU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 26, 2021

Today is the first Monday of Shravan in many parts of India. Though in Karnataka, it starts on August 9th.

Om Namaha Shivaya , Shivaya Namaha Om . Shambho 🙏🏼 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 26, 2021

The month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is said that those who worship him in this month are bestowed with success, happiness, and prosperity. It is not the first time, Venkatesh Prasad has shared his video singing verses of famous mantras of Hindu gods.

Netizens react to Venkatesh Prasad's Rudrashtakam

Very nice rendering venky.feeling charged — j.s.shivakumar (@jsshivakumar) July 26, 2021

Om namah shivaya — बिहारी लाला (@nirajsinha63) July 26, 2021

Divine and blissful chant! It's spiritual nutrition. — Proud GSB,🇮🇳 (@NykeTheSiamese) July 26, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad Sings 'Shri Ram Stuti'

Earlier, Venkatesh Prasad had posted a video of him chanting Shri Ram Stuti and he also tried to share few stanzas with meaning. Shri Ram Stuti is an aarti, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century and the prayer is dedicated to Lord Rama. After watching the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit's video, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti as well as an MP from Jodhpur constituency came forward and showered praise on Venkatesh Prasad by saying that the prayer is truly a 'divine rendering' of the Shri Ram Stuthi.

