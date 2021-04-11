Last Updated:

Venkatesh Prasad Snubs Pak Journo's Reply On His Amir Sohail Dismissal; Spins Dravid Meme

Earlier today, Venkatesh Prasad had taken a hilarious spin to his former Indian teammate Rahul Dravid's recent viral 'Indra Nagar ka Gunda' video.

Written By
Ananya Varma





After making his grand Twitter debut just days ago and taking the micro-blogging site by storm after sharing his 'Indra Nagar ka Gunda' moment, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad once again drew in the limelight after he shut down a Pakistani journalist who attempted to troll him over the iconic moment where he had taken ex-Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail's wicket in the 1996 World Cup. 

After Prasad shared images from the incident where he had dismissed a well-set Sohail on Twitter, Pakistani journalist Najeeb ul Hasnain responded to the tweet, calling it the 'only achievement' in his cricketing career. The pacer fact-checked the Pakistani anchor reminding him of his feats in the very next World cup in England in 1999, where he took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan.

Prasad shares 'Indra Nagar Ka Gunda' moment 

Earlier today, Prasad had taken a hilarious spin to his former Indian teammate Rahul Dravid's recent viral CRED commercial promo. In the video, Rahul Dravid showcased his angry mode saying 'Indra Nagar Ka Gunda Hoon Main'. Taking to Twitter, Venkatesh Prasad posted a video of the iconic moment from the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal when he uprooted ex-Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail's leg-stump sharing how he was the real goon of Indra Nagar.

The sweet revenge came had come right after Sohail had reached his half-century and had tried to one-up Prasad after hitting him to the extra cover fence for a boundary. On the very next delivery, Sohail tried to slash Prasad on the leg side but missed the ball completely and needlessly lost his wicket just as the Pakistan innings was gaining momentum. This moment turned out to be a turning point in the match as Pakistan soon lost crucial wickets with India winning the qualifying for the semi-finals by 39 runs.

