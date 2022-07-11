Last Updated:

Venkatesh Prasad Tears Into Selectors For Picking Out-of-form Batters; 'No Way For...'

Former Team India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has questioned the selectors' decision-making by asking them why they continue to pick players that are not in form.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Venkatesh Prasad and Virat Kohli

Image: PTI, BCCI


Former Team India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has questioned the selectors' decision-making by asking them why they continue to pick players that are not in form. The 52-year-old's remarks come after legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev highlighted concerns around selecting out-of-form players such as Virat Kohli.

Dev believes that if someone like Ravichandran Ashwin can be dropped from the ODI squad, then a similar scenario should be seen with Kohli. Despite the 33-year-old's staggering return with the bat over the past many years, he has failed to replicate that kind of form recently. Kohli just managed to score 12 runs over the two T20Is in the recently concluded England vs India series.

Venkatesh Prasad urges selectors to improve decision-making

Venkatesh Prasad took to his official Twitter account on July 11 and put up two different posts to explain how in previously times players were dropped irrespective of their reputation. The 52-year-old cited that in the past, some of India's greatest legends such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh have been dropped when they have not been in form.

READ | ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar register personal records post brilliant series win

In his subsequent post, Prasad explained how times have directly changed now where players are 'rested' when they are out of form rather than dropped. The former Indian fast bowler added that there is so much talent in the country that selectors cannot continue to pick players based on reputation.

READ | Rohit Sharma's 10-year-old tweet on Suryakumar goes viral after latter's explosive century

Rohit Sharma & Kohli's childhood coach defend ex-India skipper

Amid the mounting concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's selection to the Indian squad, his childhood coach Rajkumar and current skipper Rohit Sharma have come to the defence of the 33-year-old. While speaking to ANI, Rajkumar said, "I do not support the statements made by Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli. Nothing big happened with Virat that such kind of statement has been issued. Why is there so much hurry with Virat, he has done so well for the country. Making 70 international centuries is not a small thing. I do not think the board will make a decision to have him sit on the bench."

READ | Virat Kohli's childhood coach refutes Kapil Dev's calls for his exclusion from T20I team

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma added, "Kapil Dev doesn't know what goes behind the scenes. We have a thought process, we make the team and there's a good discussion behind that. We give a run to the players and we back them. Whatever goes outside doesn't matter to us, what is going inside does. The form is something which goes up and down, but the quality of the player remains the same. We should keep this in mind before making comments on other players. We know the importance of each player."

READ | Rohit Sharma counters Kapil Dev's explosive claims on 'out-of-form' Virat Kohli's T20 spot
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com