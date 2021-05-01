Venkatesh Prasad Turns Boy Band Singer? Rohit Sharma Remembers The Veteran's Coaching Days

After Rahul Dravid's famous ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ (goon of Indiranagar) commercial, India's former spearhead Venkatesh Prasad turned into a singer of a boy band. In an advertisement for the credit card bill payment app Cred, India's former pacer Venkatesh Prasad turned into a singer along with India's veteran cricketers Javagal Srinath and Maninder Singh. The commercial draws contrasting characters of renowned personalities of India. The commercial also took India's opener Rohit Sharma down the memory lane when Venkatesh Prasad used to be the bowling coach of India.

Rohit Sharma shares Venkatesh Prasad's CRED ad on Twitter handle

In the commercial, Venkatesh Prasad can be seen singing in a boy's band. Apart from Venkatesh, other veteran cricketers like Javagal Srinath and Maninder Singh can also be seen singing along with him. The song lyrics remind the Millenials of their era when there was no concept of T20 cricket. It also depicts in the 90s era they were the flag-bearers of team India in cricket. The video also features Saba Karim. It outlines their performance against the mighty Australians, bowling long spells in the hot weather of Sharjah.

Looking at this side of Venkatesh Prasad, even India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma could not resist himself and shared the video on his Twitter handle. Rohit also went down to memory lane when former India's pacer used to coach team India. Rohit Sharma took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey. pic.twitter.com/ubgORUe6Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad served as the Indian cricket team's bowling coach from having formerly from 2007 to 2009. Venkatesh Prasad is one of the most successful bowlers of India however, his on-field battle ex-Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail is remembered by all. Prasad had dismissed Amir Sohail after he sledged him in the 1996 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Riding on the course of back-to-back 5 victories, Chennai Super Kings will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai Indians will be looking to keep the winning momentum going as they emerged victorious in the last encounter in Delhi against Rajasthan Royals. While Rohit has an average of 35.83, showing that he has given the team a good start in the games gone by, Quinton de Kock found his mojo in the last game against RR. He scored 70* and effortlessly took the team across the winning line.

The two teams have faced each other 30 times in IPL, out of which MI has been on the winning side 18 times. Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs for MI against CSK, 658 runs in 28 games. Suresh Raina, who has played all of these 30 encounters, has the most for CSK - 722 runs.

(Image Credits: PTI/@ImRo45/Twitter)