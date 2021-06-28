Venkatesh Prasad Wishes Wife Jayanthi For Birthday On Social Media, Leaves Fans In Awe

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad had previously made the headlines after featuring in a CRED advertisement during the first part of the IPL 2021 season. The Venkatesh Prasad CRED ad left the fans in splits as the former cricketer was seen in a completely different avatar alongside his former Indian teammates as a part of a boy band. The former Indian cricketer has recently impressed fans with an adorable birthday message for his wife.

Venkatesh Prasad's heartfelt message for his wife

Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter on June 27 to write a heartfelt message for his wife Jayanthi Prasad on the eve of her birthday. Through his Twitter post, the former Indian cricketer wrote that love is the truth while wishing his wife a happy birthday. He also posted an adorable picture with his wife while further writing that his wife Jayanthi Prasad had made him experience the above-mentioned statement and she had taught him so much about life and love.

प्रेम सत्यमस्ति !

Love is the truth.

A very happy birthday to my wife Jayanthi who has made me experience this and taught me so much about life and love . pic.twitter.com/OH8On9TSsd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 27, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad wife story

Venkatesh Prasad married his wife Jayanthi Prasad on April 22, 1996, in the city of Bangalore. As per orissapost.com, Prasad met his wife through Anil Kumble in 1994 and the couple developed their chemistry with time after exchanging phone calls and meeting with each other. As stated by the former cricketer, Venkatesh Prasad wife Jayathi Prasad had proposed to him first and the couple are happily married since then, and the couple have a son named Prithvi Prasad.

When a man realise that wife is the core of his life then that family is blessed with happiness and divinity. Greetings to both of you. — Kasthuri OKS (@OksKasthuri) June 27, 2021

You are legend Anna ji !!!

Lot's of Best Wishes to your Best Half — Ashish (@Ashish62115478) June 27, 2021

What caught my eyes: "taught me" !!!

My learning is ongoing.... — Dr Anish Prabhakar (@prabhakar_anish) June 27, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad CRED ad

After Rahul Dravid's famous ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ commercial for CRED during the IPL 2021, India's former pacer Venkatesh Prasad turned into a boy band singer for yet another eye-catching CRED commercial. While featuring in the advertisement for the credit card bill payment app CRED, Venkatesh Prasad turned into a singer along with India's veteran cricketers Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim and Maninder Singh. The commercial drew contrasting characters of renowned personalities of India. The commercial also took India's opener Rohit Sharma down the memory lane when Venkatesh Prasad used to be the bowling coach of India.

Image Source: PTI/Venkatesh Prasad Twitter