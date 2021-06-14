Venkatesh Prasad's Reaction To Oz Scribe's 'Hindu Extremists' Jibe Makes Netizens Explode

India and New Zealand are gearing up for the maiden World Test Championship Final. There are still a few days for the two cricketing giants to collide on the field but the-off field battle between the fans and supporters of both sides has already begun on social media. Recently, an Australian journalist took to Twitter and backed the Kiwis to win the India vs New Zealand WTC Final, however, he came up with a communal remark in order to justify his comment.

Venkatesh Prasad shuts down Australian journalist for communal remark, netizens back the veteran

The journalist's tweet didn't go down well with former Indian speedster Venkatesh Prasad who lambasted the scribe for using a communal remark in cricket. Taking to Twitter, Venkatesh Prasad bashed the journalist and called his thinking miserable. He went on to call out the publications that gave the journalist an opportunity to write for them.

Venkatesh Prasad's tweet went viral in no time and garnered a lot of attention. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the Indian veteran for taking a stand and calling out the racist journalist. A certain section of fans also revealed the racist nature of the scribe by revealing his bigoted tweets from the past. Here's how fans reacted to the tweet.

Meanwhile, the India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The winner of the high-voltage WTC Final 2021 game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kiwis.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

India team news for WTC Final 2021

The India squad for WTC final 2021 is pretty solid but one major conundrum before Virat Kohli will be the opening combination for the game. While Rohit Sharma is a sure starter, there are several candidates like Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul who are competing to partner the Mumbai Indians skipper at the top. It is worth mentioning that Mayank was a regular opener for India but he was dropped during the Australia tour after he failed to perform in the first two Tests.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill who impressed during the tour Down Under had an underwhelming series against England which is why it will be interesting to see who Virat Kohli chooses to open with. Moreover, considering the seam-friendly conditions in England, the Indian team management has a big decision to make about the bowling combination. While R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are likely to make the playing XI, only one among Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj will make the cut.

