'Very Calm & Composed': Ravi Shastri Names One Indian Player Who Is Like Dhoni As Captain

Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri in a recent interaction has named the player who is calm and composed as MS Dhoni. Ravi Shastri has named Rohit Sharma as a captain who is most like how MS Dhoni used to be during his playing days. Rohit Sharma will be captaining Team India in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ravi Shastri said before the match, "Rohit Sharma is very similar to MS Dhoni as a captain. He is very calm and composed." The former India coach was a part of the pre-match discussion where gave this remark.

Rohit Sharma returned to the Test setup as a captain as he has missed the last 8 Tests of the 10 Team India has played. He also missed the Test series against Bangladesh last year. If Rohit Sharma leads Team India to a series win against Australia then he will pass a huge captaincy test.

Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia was a complete action-packed affair as batting first Australia got bundled out for 177 and the star of the show was Ravindra Jadeja. Ravindra Jadeja returned to the cricket field in style as he removed five Aussie batsmen. Jadeja got the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

The Indian batsmen looked in total control coming out to bat as the Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century. KL Rahul who looked in control got out just one over before the end of the day's play. Team India finished day 1 at 77/1 with R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma at the crease.

The Border-Gavaskar series is important for both teams keeping the World Test Championship final in mind. At one end Australia needs to avoid a 4-0 whitewash if they want to seal their place in the World Test Championship final, on the other hand Team India also needs to win the series by a margin of at least two matches if they want to confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final.

The World Test Championship final is scheduled to happen later in June this year.