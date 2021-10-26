'Very Clear IPL Is The Most Powerful Aspect Of Game Now': Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that the IPL is the 'most powerful' aspect of the game now. Vaughan's remarks came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) successfully introduced two new teams for the upcoming IPL 2022 season which will now be a 10-team affair.

Michael Vaughan on IPL's dominance

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Michael Vaughan wrote that with the two new franchises going for huge numbers it’s now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of the game now. Furthermore, the 2005 Ashes series-winning skipper added it is 'inevitable' that one will get to see more games and longer tournaments.

With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it’s now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It’s inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments ., #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 25, 2021

IPL new teams

The BCCI on Monday announced the inclusion of two new teams and their franchises after bidding took place at the Taj Hotel in Dubai. The national cricket board in a press briefing confirmed that Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be the two new members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) family.

Furthermore, it was announced that the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) (Lucknow) and CVC Capital Partners (Ahmedabad) will join the league as the new owners. Notably, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group was the owner of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. While CVC Capital Partners spent INR 5,625 crores for buying Ahmedabad, RPSG Ventures ended up shelling out a sum of INR 7,090 crores to own the Lucknow-based franchise.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the IPL will have 10 teams competing for the trophy. The last time IPL comprised 10 teams was back in 2011 when Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were part of the competition. Both teams were suspended by 2013 and the league returned to being an 8-team tournament.

What will be the IPL 2022 format?

According to reports, the cash-rich league will follow the same model in the next season of the IPL, which will once again see 10 teams competing for the title. In 2011, the home and away concept was binned and franchises were divided into two groups consisting of five teams each. The current 60-match format was also scrapped and the tournament was extended to 74 games, including four knockout matches. Every team was required to play a total of 14 games before the knockout stage, twice each against the remaining four members of their own group, one each against four members of the other group, and twice against the remaining one franchise.

After the completion of the league stage, the teams were pooled together and ranked on the basis of their points or net run rate with the top four teams becoming eligible for qualification to the knockout stage. The knockout stage comprised of four games — Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final, the same model exists even today. Qualifier 1 was played between the top two sides and the winning team went straight to the final, while the losing team waited for the winner of the Eliminator game to advance to Qualifier 2. Whichever team wins Qualifier 2, gets through to the final to face the winner of Qualifier 1.

