'Very Few Cricketers Have Ability Like Him': Irfan Pathan Gives His Take On Star Cricketer

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan heaped praise on Hardik Pandya after the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday. Pathan said Hardik is an extremely crucial player for Team India and that it is very difficult to find a player of his ability. Pathan went on to add that there are very few players like Hardik in world cricket. Hardik scored 54 off 38 balls to help India accelerate in the last 10 overs of the first innings.

"He is an extremely crucial player. You need a player who can both bat and bowl to get the balance. It is very difficult to find the ability that Hardik Pandya provides to the Indian team. You will find very few players like him in world cricket. He first showed his might in batting. The shots he played, the straight pull he hit - he was playing tennis on the cricket ground. It was an exceptional shot and after that also he showed his power and range in the other shots," Pathan said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"If he is in form, it is extremely difficult to stop him. The knock came at the right time and fast as well because the other batters were finding it difficult to score against the old ball, but Hardik Pandya did not have that much difficulty," he added.

Hardik will now be seen in action during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting January 27. He will be leading the side in absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Hardik took over as the captain of the Indian T20I side after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where the Men in Blue were knocked out after losing the semifinal against England. Hardik helped India win the T20I series in New Zealand later in the same month.

Earlier, he also led India to a T20I series win against Ireland. Hardik gained experience as captain during IPL 2022, where he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden championship win in its first year in the tournament.

India vs New Zealand

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand's T20I squad against India: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

Image: BCCI