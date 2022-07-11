'Very Helpful From The Start': Sanath Jayasuriya 'thankful' For India's Aid To Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya revealed his thoughts about the pending resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the ongoing protests in the country. Sri Lanka is currently trying to tackle its worst economic crisis since its Independence. Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed on Monday that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign from the Presidential post on July 13, as promised before.

Meanwhile, during an interview with ANI on Monday, Jayasuriya revealed his thoughts about the crisis in his country and also thanked India for helping the nation. Jayasuriya said that the Sri Lankan people are waiting for the decision on Rajapaksa’s resignation and mentioned that the IMF, India, and other friendly countries are helping Sri Lanka. Jayasuriya is a popular sports personality in India, given the many memorable moments in India, that he was part of during his time as a player.

'India gave a lot of aid to Sri Lanka,' says Sanath Jayasuriya

“After the peaceful transition of President and Prime Minister, I think when the politicians start a stable government, IMF, India and all friendly countries will start coming out and help Sri Lanka. India being very helpful from the start of the crisis. India gave a lot of aid to Sri Lanka, so we are thankful to that. India is playing a big role for Sri Lanka,” Jayasuriya said.

On being asked about his stance on support from other countries like China, Jayasuriya added that all friendly nations will soon come out and help Sri Lanka. The former cricketer went on to add his thoughts about the ongoing protests in Sri Lanka by saying he joined the people, as he feels them. “I cannot tell everyone to join. Army is there to maintain the rule of law,” the ex-cricketer said while concluding his answer.

More about the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka

This comes days after the protests turned violent in Sri Lanka after the protesters stormed into President Rajapaksa’s residence in Colombo. The President reportedly fled the scene, which followed thousands of anti-government protesters breaking into the Presidential Palace, demanding his resignation, amid the country’s worst economic crisis. Following the protestors’ act of breaking into the Presidential residence, PM Wickremesinghe also announced his resignation, in order to make way for an all-party government.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Sri Lankan speaker Mahin Yapa Abeywardena will chair a special meeting of the Parliamentary Affairs at 2:00 pm local time. The special meeting is being held to discuss the country’s future political affairs, as per the Colombo Page. While the committee members are expected to discuss the appointment of a new President, they will also discuss the formation of a new government following the Prime Minister’s resignation.

(Image: AP)