'Very Important Player For Us, Keep Your Mindset Strong': Rohit Sharma On India Bowler

Speaking in a BCCI TV interaction Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal, who during the match reached a landmark of 100 ODI wickets. Rohit Sharma praised Chahal and said that the leggie is an important member of the white-ball set-up.

Rohit Sharma praises Yuzvendra Chahal

"You are a very important player. I would tell you to play with that mindset. There will be ups and downs but keeping the mindset at the right place is very important," he told Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal also spoke about his feat, "It's a good feeling to take 100 wickets in any format," and thanked Rohit Sharma for his valuable advice that helped him come back strong from a not so great tour to South Africa. "You had told me before the match and even I thought I missed this during the South Africa tour -- I was not bowling a lot of googlies. It was in my mind and when a hard-hitter sees the ball in the slot and decides that he will go for the big shot, I have a weapon. Googly is very important for a leg-spinner. You told me that the more googlies I bowl, my leg-spin will become more effective. I keep bowling them to you at the nets and then I realised that maybe I should try a bit more of these in the matches," he added.

He also spoke about the delivery that got Kieron Pollard out and said he had to get the length right, else "I wanted to mix it up (talking about the 1st ODI). And like we planned when Kieron Pollard came in, you told me to bowl it a bit fuller. I knew that if the length was not right, there were 80 per cent chances of him hitting me for a six."

IND vs WI: Chahal becomes 2nd leg-spinner after Kumble to 100 ODI wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal became the second leg-spinner after Anil Kumble picks up 100 wickets in this format. Sachin Tendulkar also has 100 plus wickets, but the Indian legend also used to bowl medium pace and also used to bowl a variety of spin. Overall he becomes the 23rd Indian on this list.

Image: PTI