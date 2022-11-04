'Very Sad To See The Air Quality In Delhi': Shikhar Dhawan Wants Solution From Government

Delhi continues to remain under the severe plus category in terms of air pollution level with all primary schools being shut down due to issues. As Delhi stood at the edge of a health emergency, Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has taken to social media and expressed his concerns over the poor air quality in the national capital. As of Friday morning, the overall Delhi AQI (Air Quality Index) jumped to 472.

Shikhar Dhawan expresses concern over Delhi pollution

Taking to Twitter Shikhar Dhawan has appealed to people and the authorities to find a solution to Delhi pollution and take necessary action to solve the rapidly declining Delhi AQI. He wrote, "It is very sad to see the air quality in Delhi. I appeal all the people and government to find a solution and take necessary action on the same. Would request citizens to stay indoors and share vehicles, if possible."

It is very sad to see the air quality in Delhi. I appeal all the people and government to find a solution and take necessary action on the same. Would request citizens to stay indoors and share vehicles, if possible. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 3, 2022

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann did a press briefing on Delhi pollution issue. Citing the names of places in the Northern part of India where the pollution levels are either severe or very poor, Kejriwal said, “It’s an issue of the whole of north India. AAP is not the only one that is responsible for it. It’s not that the Delhi and Punjab governments are responsible for it alone. There are many reasons for it. Some are locals and some are regional."

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Having done an impressive job while leading Team India, Shikhar Dhawan added another feather to his cap as he is all set to lead Punjab Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Shikhar Dhawan will replace Mayank Agarwal as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS). Dhawan was added to the Punjab Kings side during the IPL 2022 mega auction for a whopping Rs 8.25 crore.

Ahed of the IPL 2022 auction, Dhawan was dropped by the Delhi Capitals despite a fantastic IPL 2021 season. The left-hander scored a total of 587 runs at an average of 39.13, and a strike rate of 124.62. Before joining Delhi Capitals, he had previously represented teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.