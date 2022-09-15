Veteran Australian Batswoman Rachael Haynes Pulls Up Stumps On Record Studded Career

Australia women’s cricket team vice-captain Rachael Haynes announced her retirement from international and state cricket with immediate effect. The 35-year-old confirmed that the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal win was her last appearance for the national team. The cricketer will continue to play for the Sydney Thunder team in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) Season 8, which begins next month.

Rachael Haynes: A career studded numbers, records and grace

Rachael, however, will not play for New South Wales, who will kick off their one-day campaign in the coming week. Rachael made her international debut in the ODI format at the iconic Lord’s stadium in 2009 and has played 77 50-over matches, 84 T20Is, and six Test matches. She was part of the CWG 2022 gold medal-winning team in Birmingham and also won two ODI World Cups and three T20 World Cup for the Aussie squad.

Announcing her retirement, she credited her teammates for being the reason she played cricket for years while adding that being a leader for the Australian team has been a privilege for her. As reported by cricket.com.au, she said, “Playing at this level isn't possible without the support of many people. From clubs, states, coaches, family and friends, I'm so grateful to those who helped me along the way. In particular, I want to thank my parents Ian and Jenni, and partner Leah for their unwavering support”.

"To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I've played as long as I have. You've inspired me to be better every day. I've learnt something from all of you, on and off the field. You've challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun,” Haynes added.

Rachael Haynes: Another leadership vacancy in Australian setup

Shedding her thoughts on being part of the leadership group, the 35-year-old said, “One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop. I'm extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development. The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team's success. To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career."

It is pertinent to mention that Haynes’ retirement comes after skipper Meg Lanning took an indefinite break from the game. Australia continued to undergo major changes, as they are also expected to appoint a permanent replacement for former head coach Matthew Mott. At the same time, the team is also looking out for a new assistant coach.