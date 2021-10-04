Veteran Cricketer Virender Sehwag Joins Koo App, Calls App 'India Ka Sabse Bada Stadium'

Cricketing legend Virender Sehwag has joined one of India's largest multi-lingual micro-blogging platforms, Koo, using the handle @VirenderSehwag. Sehwag's entry to Koo brings cricket fans the excitement of live-action and match commentary in multiple Indian languages. This is of great significance as the T20 World Cup 2021 is slated to begin in the UAE and Oman from October 17, 2021.

As soon as he joined the app, Sehwag wrote, "Chennai and Delhi made an entry in the playoffs, and I have made my entry at Koo's stadium." In his Koo post, he mentioned #DejuViru, an online series where he shares witty reviews on the ongoing IPL matches. Sehwag's addition to Koo increased enthusiasm among cricket fans. Within hours of joining Koo, Sehwag, known for his humorous retorts and quirky comments on cricket and trending issues, garnered a tremendous response from his fans.

Welcoming Sehwag to the platform, a Koo spokesperson said, "Cricket is not just a game - it's an emotion that Indians live and breathe. It is an expression that binds us all together, irrespective of our cultural and linguistic diversities. Similarly, Koo is a multi-lingual microblogging platform that empowers Indians to express themselves in their native languages."

The Spokesperson added, "Virender Sehwag's entry on the Koo App ahead of the T20 World Cup will create tremendous excitement for users and cricket fans on Koo, who will now be able to follow his views in their native languages and enjoy his take on the tournament through his wit and humor."

More about Koo

Koo was founded in March 2020 as a multi-lingual microblogging platform catering to the Indian regional language speaking community. Available in multiple Indian languages, people from different Indian regions can express themselves in their mother tongue. In a country where just 10% of India speaks English, there's a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect. Koo provides a stage for the voices of Indians who prefer communication in their mother tongue.