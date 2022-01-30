Veteran Indian Batter Dinesh Karthik Hopeful Of Comeback; 'Fire Still Burning Brightly'

Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hasn't given up on his hopes of making a comeback in T20Is for Team India. The 36-year-old hasn't donned the national colours since India's fateful semi-final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, but he hasn't thrown in the towel just yet.

Karthik made his T20I debut for India back in 2006, but couldn't cement his spot in the eleven due to the presence of first-choice keeper, MS Dhoni. The Tamil Nadu-born last played T20Is for India during the 2019 home series against Australia.

At the age of 36, Karthik reckoned that he has a chance of playing for Team India again if he keeps putting in the hard yards. The veteran recently played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he scored two half-centuries and one century with a top score of 116 against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur.

"I genuinely harbour the ambition of playing for the country again and I want to do everything possible, that is my ultimate goal. I train and practice, everything I do right now is working towards that goal. The next three years for me is about playing the sport and doing everything I can. I enjoy playing the sport," Dinesh Karthik told ANI.

"That is why I go and play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare for Tamil Nadu. The kind of success we have had as a state team has been phenomenal and me being a part of that journey is something I have thoroughly enjoyed," he said.

Dinesh Karthik on comeback: 'My main aim is to play for the country again'

The Indian batter Karthik has played 32 T20Is for India in which he has scored 399 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 143.52. His most celebrated knock remains the one against Bangladesh in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final where he took India home with a last-ball six.

"My main aim is to play for the country again, especially the T20 format. T20 is something, the fire is still burning very brightly," Karthik added. Karthik is now set to feature in the IPL 2022 auction and has registered himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

(Image: BCCI/IPL)