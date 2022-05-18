Veteran James Anderson 'wanted To Quit Test Cricket' Over West Indies Test Series Snub

England men’s cricket team’s pace bowling superstar revealed he felt like quitting playing Test cricket after he was snubbed for the England Test squad for the three-match Test series against West Indies in March. England went into the series against the Caribbean franchise after suffering the 4-0 Ashes 2021-22 loss against Australia in January. Anderson, alongside his veteran pace partner Stuart Broad and five other players were shocking omitted from the team.

Meanwhile, as reported by Daily Mail, Anderson has now revealed that the decision made before Joe Root relinquished the captaincy of the Test team, led him to question his decision to play that game, as he wonder if he had done something to upset his teammates. During the Ashes, Root has openly expressed disappointment with the way England bowled in the second Test at Adelaide.

“I talked it through with my family, and they saw it as I did – that I feel like I’ve got more to give to the game,” Anderson said on his omission from the team. Admitting that he didn’t receive a meaningful explanation for the reason behind him getting dropped, Anderson added, “‘I felt like I bowled well in Australia, and I guess you do start questioning other things when that happens: is it something I’ve done around the group, or whatever else? I ’ve got to try and prove that I’m still good enough to play international cricket, and keep my fingers crossed that the selectors and the captain think so as well."

James Anderson speaks about newly-appointed England Test coach-skipper duo

Anderson has started the new season for him on a good note as he has picked up 11 Division One wickets so far, having conceded less than two runs per over. The veteran pacer also spoke about the newly appointed Test captain Ben Stokes and said he is a natural leader and is someone who is looked upon. Anderson also mentioned the newly appointed head coach Brendon McCullum and said the team is not going to step backwards now.

“When he’s(Stokes) had the opportunity to be captain… I think there was maybe an hour in Australia, and you could see he’s got a real good tactical brain on him. He’s the hardest trainer in the group and sets the example of how to be an international cricketer. With Brendon and Ben, we’re never going to take a backward step. It could be a really exciting time for English cricket,” Anderson explained.

Having said that, the veteran duo of Anderson and Broad are likely to return to the squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. The Kiwis tour England for two Test matches, beginning on June 2 with the first Test at the Lord's. Stokes' debut series as the captain will end at Nottingham with the second Test.

Image: AP