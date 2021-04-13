Veteran Offie Harbhajan Singh Backs 'big Match-winner' Kuldeep Yadav To Come Back Stronger

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come out in defence of his KKR team-mate Kuldeep Yadav who has been going through a rough patch in recent times. It so happened that Kuldeep was made to warm the bench during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2021 season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they fielded three frontline spinners including the likes of Harbhajan, Shakib Al Hasan, and, Varun Chakravarthy respectively.

However, 'Bhajji' believes that the left-arm spinner would come back stronger and that he does not see anything wrong with Yadav's bowling.

'He's been a match-winner for Team India and for KKR': Harbhajan Singh

"I don't see anything with Kuldeep's bowling. He's been a match-winner for Team India and for KKR. I'm sure he will come good for KKR and also later on for Team India as well," Harbhajan said, strongly backing the fellow KKR spinner.

"Kuldeep is a big matchwinner. Nobody told him how to bowl when he first played for India. He still has the same skill-set which has in fact improved now. It's about time," Harbhajan said.

"He is putting the same efforts. Knowing Kuldeep Yadav, I know he's a hard worker and he will come back strong. This is part and parcel of a player and has happened with many great bowlers."

Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2020

The chinaman bowler had a forgettable 2020 season as he could only manage a solitary scalp from five matches that he got to feature in at an average of 92 and an economy rate of 7.66.

Meanwhile, it now remains to be seen whether he will make way for either of the three spinners in the next game and be included in the Playing XI. KKR started their IPL 2021 campaign with a 10-run win over the Orange Army on Sunday. The two-time winners will be eyeing a second straight win when they lock horns with the defending champions as well as five-time winners Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

