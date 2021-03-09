Veteran Offie Ravichandran Ashwin Adjudged ICC Men's Player Of The Month For February

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named the Men's Player of the Month (February) by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. The governing body of world cricket decided to adjudge Ashwin the Men's Player of the Month in the month gone by courtesy of his all-round performances in the recently-concluded four-match Test series against England where India not only clinched the series 3-1 but have also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final.

R Ashwin's impactful performances in the month of February

In the three matches that he had played last month, 'Ash' amassed 176 runs and registered 24 scalps as well. In fact, the Test series has also been a special one for the senior spinner. He scored a match-winning 106 in the second innings of the second Test that was contested in his hometown Chennai which was also his fifth century in the game's longest format.

In the following Test at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Tamil Nadu cricketer registered his 400th Test scalp during England's second innings when he had tail-ender Jofra Archer caught plumb in front of the wicket.

Ravi Ashwin finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 32 scalps from eight innings.

What made Ashwin a unanimous choice for ICC Men's Player of the Month?

Commenting on Ashwin's performance in February, Ian Bishop representing the ICC Voting Academy said: "Ashwin's consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England was trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition." READ | VVS Laxman decodes the qualities that make veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin 'intelligent'

(With ANI Inputs)