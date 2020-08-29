Ishant Sharma Says Will Continue Playing Cricket As Long As 'my Body Allows'

Team India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma has said that he will continue to play the game as long as his "body allows".

'Till the time my body allows': Ishant Sharma

"I realised my passion for cricket at a very young age and since then I have been striving to give my 100 percent effort day in and day out. Every step I took to improve my game was aimed at taking India's name to a higher level," Ishant said in a statement. Till the time my body allows, I will continue to do so, and by God's grace after that as well," the pacer added in the statement that he shared on his official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the tall speedster also thanked the Sports Ministry for honoring him with the Arjuna Award. At the same time, Sharma also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for this honor.



"I sincerely thank the (sports) ministry for this recognition.

"Lastly, a huge shout out to BCCI for giving monumental support in this journey and the journey going forward. Not to forget, congratulations to all the fellow Arjuna Awardees," he added.

Ishant Sharma in IPL 2020

The Delhi cricketer was last seen in action during the away Test series against New Zealand earlier this year where India were handed a 2-0 whitewash. The lanky pacer was retained by the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as the Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had made it to the playoffs for the first time after 2012.

Coming back to international cricket, Ishant Sharma is a Test specialist and is the Indian bowling spearhead in red-ball cricket. He has not been selected to feature in the limited-overs format from the past few years which means that with all due possibility, he might be seen in action during the four-match Test series against Australia Down Under later this year.

Ishant had played an instrumental role during the 2018/19 tour where India had registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

However, it will be a stiff challenge this time around as the current top-ranked Test side has a lot of batting depth that includes the likes of opener David Warner, number one Test batsman Steve Smith, and young sensation Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

