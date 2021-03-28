India Clinch ODI Series With Thrilling Win, Veterans Of The Game Praise 'Men In Blue'

Veterans of the game heaped praise on Team India for staging a remarkable comeback to snatch victory from jaws of defeat in the third ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. The Men In Blue held their nerves to register a seven-run win to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

'What a way to finish the series!'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former Indian middle-order batsman VVS Laxman wrote that it was a great way to wrap up the series with India managing to sneak home despite a top knock from Sam Curran. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst congratulated the Indian team on a fitting end to a remarkable four and a half months and added they should be proud of everything that they have achieved.

Laxman's former Indian team-mate and good friend Yuvraj Singh wrote that it was a great game of cricket and then mentioned that Curran was unlucky as he could not pull that off after such a great knock and then hailed left-arm quickie T Natarajan for being so good under pressure after such a little experience. Yuvi then congratulated the Men In Blue for winning all three series (Tests, T20Is & ODIs) and concluded by giving special mention to Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and, Shardul Thakur respectively.

What a game ! Unlucky Sam Curran could not pull that off after such a great knock ! Natrajan so good under pressure after such little experience!ðŸ™ŒðŸ» congratulations team ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ to win all 3 series ! @RishabhPant17 special knock âœŠ @BhuviOfficial top spell @imShard #INDvsENG — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 28, 2021

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag came forward and mentioned that Sam Curran is some talent and he nearly pulled it off for England. But in the end, England had come empty-handed and will be going back empty-handed. Furthermore, Viru added that it has been a good win for Team India across all formats but more importantly, it has been a well-fought series.

Sam Curran is some talent and he nearly pulled it off for England. But in the end, Khaali haath aaye thhey, khaali haath jaayenge England waale. Good win for Team India but across formats this has been a well fought series. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/haA3krhgHw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 28, 2021

India clinch the ODI series

Chasing a stiff target of 330, England were under pressure as they lost both their openers before the third over and just when it looked like and at 95/4, it seemed as if the visitors would run out of fire & brimstone but, Dawid Malan (50), and, Liam Livingstone (36) added 87 runs for the fifth-wicket stand before both were dismissed in quick succession. However, middle-order batsman Sam Curran took the attack to the Indian bowlers by playing a counter-attacking knock and single-handedly look to take his team past the finish line.

With 19 needed off the final two overs and a well-set Curran still out in the middle, it looked like a cakewalk for the current top-ranked ODI side. However, Hardik Pandya (49th), and 'Yorker King' T Natarajan (50th) bowled well and contained the English batsmen as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 322/9 from their 50 overs.

