Vettori Suggests Talks Between Coach And Captain Should Be Allowed On A Special Device

Former New Zealand's all-rounder Daniel Vettori in a discussion with ESPNcricinfo has shared an idea that communication between a coach and captain should be allowed during a live match through a special device. Vettori also said that the common people should be allowed to hear those tactic discussions in order to understand what the coach and captain are thinking and trying to do during that particular moment. In IPL, the concept of strategic timeout is already there, however, the Kiwi all-rounder said that in order to witness quality products on the field this idea suggested by him should be allowed in all forms of cricket.

"Communication between a captain and a coach should be allowed. I look at it from two avenues, firstly, around inexperienced captain and coach, they will able to communicate on tactics so that the product on the field is actually the best they can be. Because more often we sit on the sidelines and say that's not right they should be doing this and the other avenue is that coach and captain get-together particularly in a pressure situation. I think when the coach and captain take up the opportunity then the viewers and public should be allowed to hear those conversations," said Vettori

"So when you do decide to use it you put under pressure to explain yourself. So, it will be not hidden away. When you take out that opportunity you will be eared out to the masses, so, they can understand what are you thinking and how are actually trying to perform in that situation actually and whether it benefitted or not. As viewers, we say this wrong or that's right but we don't know what the thinking around is but now we do," added Vettori.

It is to be noted, in an IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, England analyst Nathan Leamon delivered a coded message '54' to skipper Eoin Morgan. Following the secret coded message, people on social media started to solve the mystery behind it. Former Indian cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan shared his thoughts on the combination sharing that while '45' stands to remind the Captain that he is forgetting something, he was not sure about what '54' meant.

Daniel Vettori's suggestion was backed by South-African pacer Dale Steyn, however, he also outlined that in the Indian Premier League (IPL) the concept of strategic timeout is already there when the captain, coach, and the team can regroup and discuss their tactics. Steyn backed Vettori's idea of a special device saying that as long as it will bring out good and quality cricket on the ground he is in favour of this.

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter)