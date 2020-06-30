VFB Vs KSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

VFB Fallersleben (VFB) will be in action against KSV Cricket (KSV) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, June 30 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction, KSV vs PSV Dream11 team and KSV vs PSV Dream11 top picks.

VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs KSV Dream11 preview

VFB Fallersleben will be playing their first match in the ECS Kummerfeld T10 campaign against KSV Cricket will be looking for their first win after losing their opening match against PSV by 5 wickets. With both teams looking for their first win fans can expect the match to be very exciting

VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs KSV Dream11 squad

VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs KSV Dream11 squad: VFB

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs KSV Dream11 squad: KSV

Faisal Bin Mubashar, Shoaib Azam, Muhammad Samiallah, Israr Khan, Izatullah Dawlatzai (c), Saied Sajad Sadat,Souman Das (wk), Satar Darwesh, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Shekib Naibkhel, Finn Sadarangani. Sharaaanya Sadarangani, Syed Zaid Hasan,

Asad Ahmad Khan, Sulaiman Kakar, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Naveed Ahmad, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Partip Datta, Adhyay Datta, Safiullah Ahmad Zai, Mussaddiq Ahmad, Masoud Dostkhel, Dilraj Singh, Rezuan Afzal.

VFB vs KSV Dream11 top picks

Here's our VFB vs KSV Dream11 top picks for the VFB vs KSV DReam11 match

V Shetye

S Sherzad Shah

S Kannan

VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: VFB

Saran Kannan, Rohit Koul, Ankit Tomar, Shivaray Jan, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Janardhan Siddaiaha, Vedant Shetye, Salman Siddiqui, Mahesh Badhe, Kaustubh Deshpande, Rama Chandra Bhumireddy.

â€¼ï¸HISTORYMAKER! Sharanya Sadarangani sets the standard becoming the first female cricketer to play in Dream11 European Cricket Seriesâ€¼ï¸ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/OKl2v5hcz5@Dream11 @FanCode @Cricket_Germany pic.twitter.com/EpR00iVd4p — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 29, 2020

VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: KSV

Syed Zaid-Hasan, Sharaanya Sadarangani, Shoaib Azam, Sulaiman Kakar, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Safiullah Ahmad Zai, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Rezuan Afzal, Masoud Dostkhel, Saied Sajad Sadat.

VFB vs KSV Dream11 team

VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction

As per our VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction, KSV are favourites to win the match

Note: The VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction, VFB vs KSV Dream11 top picks and VFB vs KSV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VFB vs KSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)