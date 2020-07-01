VFB Vs MTV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

VFB Fallersleben (VFB) will be in action against MTV Stallions (MTV) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 1 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 3 PM IST. Here is a look at our VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction, VFB vs MTV Dream11 team and VFB vs MTV Dream11 top picks.

VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs MTV Dream11 preview

VFB Fallersleben haven't had a great tournament so far, having lost all their matches going into this match. VFB are looking for their first win of the tournament as they face MTV Stallions. On the other hand, MTV Stallions have already won the solitary match they have played and are a place ahead of them on the points table.

VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs MTV Dream11 squad

VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs MTV Dream11 team, full squad: VFB

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs MTV Dream11 team, squad: MTV

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai, S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon, S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

VFB vs MTV Dream11 top picks

Mahesh Badhe

Satish Kumar Muthyala

Ankit Tomar

Kaustubh Deshpande

VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs MTV Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: VFB

Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar, Shivaray Jan, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Janardhan Siddaiaha, Salman Siddiqui, Mahesh Badhe, Kaustubh Deshpande, Rama Chandra Bhumireddy, Kartheek Bolla, Sandeep Vasisth.

VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction: VFB vs MTV Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: MTV

Brijesh Prajapati, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Saidul Islam, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju, Ehsanollah Moman, Iftikhar Yakoob-Ali, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Asghar Amarkhil.

VFB vs MTV Dream11 team

VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction

As per our VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction, MTV are favourites to win the match

Note: The VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction, VFB vs MTV Dream11 top picks and VFB vs MTV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VFB vs MTV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: MTV Stallions Instagram