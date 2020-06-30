VFB Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

VFB Fallersleben (VFB) are all set to go up against SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League this week. The VFB vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein. Their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League fixture is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this ECS T10 Kummerfeld League league outing due to the pitch conditions. Here is the VFB vs SCE Dream11 team, VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction and VFB vs SCE Dream11 top picks.

VFB vs SCE Dream11 team and match schedule

🇩🇪🏏 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL @Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld 🇩🇪

*FIRST OF FOUR LIVE MATCHES TODAY FROM GERMANY*

VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket @Cricket_Germany

*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VM5ciniXq1 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 30, 2020

VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction

VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction - VFB Fallersleben squad

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra.

VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction - SC Europa Cricket squad

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

Date - Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Start time - 5:30 PM IST

Venue - Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction: VFB vs SCE Dream11 team

Here is the VFB vs SCE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – S Kannan (VC)

All-rounders – D Khan Aryubi, S Kumar Muthyala (C), V Shetye

Batsmen – S Darwesh, W Amini, S Jan, K Bolla

Bowlers – S Ahmed, G Akbar Dargey, S Siddiqui

VFB start off as favourites against SCE in their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League match.

Please note that the above VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction, VFB vs SCE Dream11 team and VFB vs SCE Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The VFB vs SCE Dream11 team and VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook