VFB Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

VFB Fallersleben (VFB) are all set to go up against SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League this week. The VFB vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein. Their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League fixture is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this ECS T10 Kummerfeld League league outing due to the pitch conditions. Here is the VFB vs SCE Dream11 team, VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction and VFB vs SCE Dream11 top picks.
🇩🇪🏏 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL @Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld 🇩🇪— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 30, 2020
*FIRST OF FOUR LIVE MATCHES TODAY FROM GERMANY*
VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket @Cricket_Germany
*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VM5ciniXq1
S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra.
I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.
Date - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Start time - 5:30 PM IST
Venue - Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Here is the VFB vs SCE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points
Wicketkeeper – S Kannan (VC)
All-rounders – D Khan Aryubi, S Kumar Muthyala (C), V Shetye
Batsmen – S Darwesh, W Amini, S Jan, K Bolla
Bowlers – S Ahmed, G Akbar Dargey, S Siddiqui
VFB start off as favourites against SCE in their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League match.
