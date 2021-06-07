VFB Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

Match 27 and Match 28 of the ECS T10 Keil 2021 tournament is all set to take place between the VFB Fallsersleben and the SC Europa on June 7. The 27th and 28th match of the ECS T10 Keil 2021 tournament are all set to take place at the Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel, where Match 27 will start at 4:30 p.m. (IST) and Match 28 will start at 6:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the VFB vs SCE Dream11 prediction including the player record and the VFB vs SCE Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The VFB vs SCE opener will feature 2 back-to-back matches on Monday, June 7. The SC Europa team have won their last 2 matches and are currently sitting in the 2nd of the Group B points table. On the other hand, the VFB Fallsersleben have lost their last 2 matches and are sitting in the last position of the Group B points table.

VFB vs SCE player record

From the SC Europa team, Israfeel Aryubi will be the most important pick due to his all-around ability. Israfeel Aryubi played a brilliant knock of 49 runs during the second match against the THCC Hamburg while taking 2 wickets in the same match. Dawood Aryubi will be another important pick due to his all-round ability in the team.

From the VFB Fallsersleben team, Vedant Shetye will be a considerable pick due to his ability to bat and score runs at the top order. He scored 41 runs in the first match against the Kummerfelder Sportverein. Yogesh Pai can also be considered due to his bowling display which saw him take 3 wickets in the last 2 matches.

Probable Playing XI for VFB vs SCE Dream11 team

VFB Fallsersleben: Sunny Rai, Vedant Shetye, Sandeep Vasisth, Jatinder Singh, Kumar Muthyala, Rohit Koul (wk), Yogesh Pai, Mahesh Badhe, Shivaray Jan (c), Ali Akram, Ram Bhumireddy

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Dawood Aryubi, Wahidullah Amini, Israfeel Aryubi, Mohibullah Nayel, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Kashif Abbasi, Khan Oriakhel, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Samiullah Habibi

Captain and Vice-captain for VFB vs SCE best team

Captain – I. Aryubi

Vice-captain – S. Darwish

The favourable VFB vs SCE Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – D. Khan Aryubi, V. Shetye

Batsmen – S. Vasisth, B. Atiqullah, M. Khan Oriakhel

All-rounders – I. Aryubi (C), S. Darwish (VC), Y. Sajikumar Pai

Bowlers – W. Amini, J. Singh, M. Badhe

In the VFB vs SCE scorecard, the SC Europa team is expected to perform well in the two upcoming fixtures. The VFB vs SCE opener can see the SCE team gain at least 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

