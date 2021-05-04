VFNR Vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Vieux Fort North Raiders will take on the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage in the 9th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 4, 2021. Here is our VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: VFNR vs CCMH preview

With the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars becoming the first two teams into the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs, the eight remaining teams will have to now fight for just two spots at the top of the table. Coming into this match, the North Raiders will be looking at improving their sixth-place finish from last season while the Central Castries will hope to go one step further than their 2020 result - they were knocked out by the eventual winners in the semi-finals - and win this season. The last match between the two sides ended with the Central Castries beating the Vieux Fort North Raiders by 61 runs

VFNR vs CCMH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers during the match on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 62% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 77 (in T10s)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6 of 8

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

VFNR: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sextius, Chris Pamphile, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Johann Williams.

CCMH: Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Keygan Arnold, Rahym Joseph, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C & WK), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere.

VFNR vs CCMH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Al Prince, Junior Peter

Vice-Captain – Stephen Naitram, Tariq Gabriel

Al Prince and Stephen Naitram will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Stephen Naitram, Junior Peter

Batsmen – McKenny Clarke, Chris Pamphile, Tariq Gabriel

All-Rounders – Alleyn Prospere, Al Prince, Ernell Sextius

Bowlers – Dillan John, Keygan Arnold, Curtly Jonny

VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction

According to our VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage are likely to edge past the North Raiders and win this match.

Note: The VFNR vs CCMH player record and as a result, the VFNR vs CCMH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 team and VFNR vs CCMH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: West Indies Cricket website