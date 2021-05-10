VFNR Vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Vieux Fort North Raiders will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 21st match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 10, 2021. Here is our VFNR vs ME Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: VFNR vs ME preview

Undefeated in their five games so far and in 1st place on the points table, the Micoud Eagles have had a tremendous season at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. Having already reserved their spot in the playoffs, the Micoud Eagles will be playing to stay atop the table. Meanwhile, the Vieux Fort North Raiders are in 10th place with one win from their three games so far. With their last game against the South Castries Lions ending in a 34 run defeat for them, the Raiders will need to win each of their games going forward to even stand a chance to make it to the playoffs.

VFNR vs ME player record

With 137 runs from five matches, Micoud Eagles' Mervin Wells is the tournament's highest scorer so far. Next in the draw for this match will be Shervin Wells, who has put together 80 runs from his four games so far. Tariq Gabriel has been one of the best bowlers of the tournament, having picked up 6 wickets in just three games so far to rank No.2 in the tournament. Following him in third place with 5 wickets to his name is the Eagles' Lanse Sammy.

VFNR vs ME: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five games, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen so far. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts some rainfall at 11 AM and 2 PM local time, which might cause a slight delay in the match. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 63% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 109 (last five games)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2 of 3

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

VFNR vs ME Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

VFNR: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sextius, Chris Pamphile, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Johann Williams

ME: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Earvin Frederick, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery

VFNR vs ME best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Al Prince, Junior Peter, Mervin Wells

Vice-Captain – Lanse Sammy, Daren Sammy, Shervin Charles

Mervin Wells and Lanse Sammy will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Garvin Serieux Jr

Batsmen – Junior Peter, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells

All-Rounders – Al Prince, Ernell Sextius, Daren Sammy

Bowlers – Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick, Lanse Sammy, Tariq Gabriel

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Prediction

According to our VFNR vs ME Dream11 prediction, the Micoud Eagles are likely to edge past the Vieux Fort North Raiders and win this match.

