VG Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECS T10 Match Preview

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between the VFB Gelsenkirchen and Aachen Rising Stars at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 21. Here is our VG vs ARS Dream11 prediction, VG vs ARS Dream11 team, VG vs ARS best team and VG vs ARS player record.

VG vs ARS match preview

VFB Gelsenkirchen are third on the points table with three wins and three losses from their six matches in the tournament so far. They are just two points adrift from the second spot which is currently occupied by Aachen Rising Stars and a win in two matches will them take the second spot by the end of the day. They come into the match after losing to MSC Frankfurt in their previous two fixtures by 36 runs and 37 runs respectively.

Aachen Rising Stars, on the other hand, can cut the lead on the table-toppers MSC Frankfurt by winning both the matches. The team were handed the second loss in the tournament recently by Koln Challengers who beat them by 2 wickets. However, they bounced back and beat them in the second fixture by 35 runs. They will look to keep the momentum going, however, beating VFB Gelsenkirchen will not be a walk in the park and so this should be an exciting contest to watch.

VG vs ARS weather report

There will be rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 116 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With showers coming during the match, both teams are unlikely get to play the full quota of overs. As per our VG vs ARS Dream11 prediction, it seems the match will be called off.

VG vs ARS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VG vs ARS player record

For VFB Gelsenkirchen Swapnil Varhade and Sahalom Dhaly continue to perform really well with bat and ball. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them climb up the points table. For Aachen Rising Stars, Varun Reddy and Faheem Jan have done well in the tournament so far. The team will hope for the duo to pile up runs in today's matches.

VG vs ARS Dream11 team

VG vs ARS Dream11 prediction

As per our VG vs ARS Dream11 prediction, ARS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VG vs ARS player record and as a result, the VG vs ARS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VG vs ARS team and VG vs ARS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.