VG Vs KCH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Match 1 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between VFB Gelsenkirchen and Koln Challengers at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 17. Here is our VG vs KCH Dream11 prediction, VG vs KCH Dream11 team, VG vs KCH best team and VG vs KCH player record.

VG vs KCH match preview

This is the first match of Group A and both teams are making their debut in the competition. They will look to make a winning start in the competition. Koln Challengers were formed in 2013 and does not boast of much success. The team, however cannot be underestimated, as they look to make it to the knockout stage in their debut season. VFB Gelsenkirchen, on the other hand, was formed in 2018 with a social group of refugees. However, the team has evolved into a better outfit and is ready to spring in surprise during the tournament.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 top teams have been divided in two groups and will feature in 48 T10 matches for 12 days. Group A will consist of teams like Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars, Koln Challengers and VfB Gelsenkirchen. In Group B, the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

VG vs KCH weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no rain coming down before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the VG vs KCH Dream11 prediction

VG vs KCH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VG vs KCH player record

The performance of skipper Swapnil Varhade and Shrutarv Awasthi with bat and ball in the first match will be important for VFB Gelsenkirchen in the tournament. The team will be hoping for both these players to put up a fine performance and help the team climb the points make a winning start in the competition. For Koln Challengers, Amey Potale and Kesava Motati are the key players and will have to do well in the first match of the competition to get the team off to a winning start.

VG vs KCH Dream11 team

VG vs KCH Dream11 prediction

As per our VG vs KCH Dream11 prediction, KCH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VG vs KCH player record and as a result, the VG vs KCH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VG vs KCH Dream11 team and VG vs KCH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.