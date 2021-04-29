VIA Vs INV Dream11 Prediction, Team, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Top Fantasy Picks And Preview

Match 38 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna Afghan and Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 29. Here is our VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction, VIA vs INV Dream11 team, VIA vs INV best team and VIA vs INV player record.

Match preview for VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction

This is the clash of two teams who occupy the first two spots in the Group A points table. Indian Vienna occupy the top spot on the ECS T10 Austria points table, while Vienna Afghan are second due to their inferior net run rate despite winning their opening fixture. Vienna Afghan defeated Pakistan CC by 7 wickets in a very low-scoring encounter and it was Sadiq Mohamad who top-scored for the side with 79 runs and take the team to victory.

Indian Vienna, on the other hand, outplayed Salzburg and handed them a 10-wicket defeat. Mehar Cheema scored an unbeaten half-century. This should be a very hard-fought battle between very good teams in the group.

VIA vs INV weather report

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VIA vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VIA vs INV player record

Sadiq Mohamad is the leading run-getter for the Vienna Afghan team in the tournament and played really well in the last match as well He will be expected to once again score runs versus Indian Vienna in the upcoming clash. For Indian Vienna, Mehar Cheema has had an outstanding tournament so far. He will be looking to continue his fine form in the upcoming match versus Vienna Afghan and contribute towards the team's success.

VIA vs INV Dream11 team

VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction

As per our VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction, INV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VIA vs INV player record and as a result, the VIA vs INV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VIA vs INV Dream11 team and VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

