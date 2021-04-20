VIA Vs INV Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Match Preview

Vienna Afghan (VIA) and Indian Vienna (INV) will collide in the seventh match of the ongoing ECS T10 Vienna Series. The VIA vs INV match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn, Austria. Here is our VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction, VIA vs INV Dream11 team and VIA vs INV player record information.

VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction: VIA vs INV match preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Vienna is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Vienna Afghan will enter the clash with Aman Ahmadzai being their top batsmen and Itibarshah Deedar leading their bowling attack. Indian Vienna, on the other hand, will depend on top players Sumit Dhir, Kunal Joshi and Mani Singh to come out victorious.

VIA vs INV pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 22 km/h. The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers. It is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

VIA vs INV Dream11 team: Full squads

Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Sadiq, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Ishaq Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Qadargul Utmanzai, Zabih Wahidi, Momtaz Tanha, Islamuddin Omerkhel, Abdulhaq Utamanzai.

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi, Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja.

VIA vs INV player record: VIA vs INV top picks

Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai, Mohibullah Shenwari, Itibarshah Deedar.

Indian Vienna: Sumit Dhir, Kunal Joshi, Mani Singh.

VIA vs INV best team

Wicketkeeper: Mehar Cheema

Batsmen: Aman Ahmadzai (VC), Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sumit Dhir

All-rounders: Kunal Joshi (C), Kumud Jha, Mohibullah Shenwari

Bowlers: Itibarshah Deedar, Mani Singh, Daud Zadran

VIA vs INV match prediction

As per our VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction, Indian Vienna will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VIA vs INV match prediction and VIA vs INV playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VIA vs INV Dream11 team and VIA vs INV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Canva