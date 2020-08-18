VIA Vs PAK CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Vienna Live

Vienna Afghan Cricket Club (VIA) will face Pakistan Cricket Club (PAK CC) in the 8th match of the ECS T10 Vienna tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday, August 18 at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction, VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 team and VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 top picks.

VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction and preview

Vienna Afghan enter this match after comfortably winning their previous match against Salzburg CC by 7 wickets. Abrar Bilal and Zeeshan Goraya starred with the bat for VIA and will be expected to continue their form against PAK CC. On the other hand, PAK CC have played two matches and will enter the match after winning and losing one match each. While VIA will look to continue their winning run, PAK CC will look to get their campaign back on track. Viewers can catch all the live action from the tournament on Dream Sports' FanCode along with live scores and commentary.

VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction: VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 team, squad list

VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction: VIA squad

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar.

VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction: PAK CC squad

Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan, Zain Mohamad, Atiq Wahidi, Mohib Shenwari, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aziz Khaskar

VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 top picks

Noor Ahmadzai

Aman Ahmadzai

Naveed Hassan

Razmal Shigiwal

VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 team

VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction

As per our VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction, VIA will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction, VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 top picks and VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VIA vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: FanCode