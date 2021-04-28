VIA Vs PKC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 35 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna Afghan and Pakistan CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 28. Here is our VIA vs PKC Dream11 prediction, VIA vs PKC Dream11 team, VIA vs PKC best team and VIA vs PKC player record.

VIA vs PKC match preview

This is the first match of Group A and both teams will look to make a winning start to their campaign. Group A features teams like Vienna Afghan, Pakistan CC, Salzburg and Indian Vienna. The Vienna Afghan team was terrific in the 1st round of the competition finishing at top of the points table with 6 wins from 7 matches. They will look to carry on their form versus Pakistan CC in the upcoming match.

Pakistan CC also had an impressive run in the 1st round, finishing fourth on the points table They had 4 wins from 7 matches and will look to carry on the good form versus a strong Vienna Afghan team. This should be a good contest to watch between two good teams.

VIA vs PKC weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 49 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VIA vs PKC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VIA vs PKC player record

Sadiq Mohamad and Qadargul Utmanzai have looked good for Vienna Afghan so far and will look to be among the runs when they face Pakistan CC bowling lineup. For Pakistan CC, Amir Naeem and Naveed Sadiq have been the top performers and will look to continue that fine form for the team.

VIA vs PKC best team

VIA vs PKC Dream11 prediction

As per our VIA vs PKC Dream11 prediction, VIA will come out on top in this contest.

