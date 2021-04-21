VIA Vs PKC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna Afghan and Pakistan CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 20. Here is our VIA vs PKC Dream11 prediction, VIA vs PKC Dream11 team, VIA vs PKC best team and VIA vs PKC player record.

This is the second match of the day for Vienna Afghan who play Vienna CC in their first match of the day. Vienna Afghan has played just one match so far and managed to win the contest by putting in a brilliant bowling display. By winning both the matches on Wednesday, the team stands a chance to climb up the points table and also could end up at top of it if other results go in their favour.

Pakistan CC, on the other hand, have just 1 win under their belt from the three matches played in the tournament so far. Pakistan CC opened their campaign with a 5-run loss to Bangladesh Austria. However, they bounced back and defeated Vienna CC by 2 runs in a hard-fought contest. But on Tuesday, they lost their match to Cricketers CC by 6 wickets and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. This should be a good contest to watch.

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with partly showers coming down in between the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite partly shower during the match, teams will stand a chance to play full quota of overs.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Qadargul Utmanzai is currently the leading run-getter for the Vienna Afghan team after just one match and he will look to continue his fine form with the bat in the two matches which will be played on Wednesday. Amir Naeem will be the key player for Pakistan CC with the bat and the team will be hoping for him to be among runs in this match.

As per our VIA vs PKC Dream11 prediction, VIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VIA vs PKC player record and as a result, the VIA vs PKC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VIA vs PKC Dream11 team and VIA vs PKC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

