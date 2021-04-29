VIA Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 40 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna Afghan and Salzburg at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 29. Here is our VIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction, VIA vs SAL Dream11 team, VIA vs SAL best team and VIA vs SAL player record.

Match preview for VIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction



Salzburg's run in the ECS T10 Austria is all set to be coming to an end following their loss to Pakistan CC in the first match of the day. They were handed a crushing 9 wicket defeat by Pakistan CC which has put them out of contention for a place in the knockout stage. This is their second match of the day and they will look to end the day with a win. On Wednesday Salzburg were handed a thrashing by Indian Vienna in their opening fixture. The match was a low-scoring affair in which Indian Vienna came out victorious by 10 wickets.

For Vienna Afghan also this is the second match of the day as they take on Indian Vienna in the opening fixture. They will be eyeing a win in both matches to confirm their spot in the knockout stage. Earlier on Wednesday, Vienna Afghan defeated Pakistan CC by 7 wickets in a very low-scoring encounter and it was Sadiq Mohamad who top-scored for the side with 79 runs and take the team to victory. This match looks one-sided but expects Salzburg to put up a better show.

VIA vs SAL weather report



There will be showers before the start of the match but the condition will stay cloudy as a match progresses. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of the shower coming down before the match, teams will be hoping to play the full quota of overs.

VIA vs SAL pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VIA vs SAL player record

Sadiq Mohamad is the leading run-getter for the Vienna Afghan team in the tournament and he will be looking to add more runs to his tally by scoring big runs in both fixtures. For Salzburg, Zeeshan Goraya played really well throughout the tournament. He will be expected to deliver yet another superb performance and help the team to a win versus Viena Afghan.



VIA vs SAL best team

VIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction



As per our VIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction, VIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VIA vs SAL player record and as a result, the VIA vs SAL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VIA vs SAL Dream11 team and VIA vs SAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

