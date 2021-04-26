VIA Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 27 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna Afghan and Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, April 26. Here is our VIA vs VID Dream11 prediction, VIA vs VID Dream11 team, VIA vs VID best team and VIA vs VID player record.

VIA vs VID match preview

This is the second match of the day for both teams and they will look to end the day on a high by winning the match. While Vienna Afghan faced Cricketer CC in their opening fixture, Vienna Danube were all set to take on Salzburg in their first match of the day. A win for Vienna Afghan in both matches will see them hold on to the third spot by the end of the day.

Vienna Danube who once were topping the points table will also look to win both matches and climb the points table. They are currently in 6th spot on the points table and have 2 wins from 5 matches. They will be desperate for wins to get their season back on track after facing defeat in the last two matches. They lost their last two matches to Pakistan CC and Indian Vienna which they lost by 9 wickets and 3 runs respectively.



VIA vs VID weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VIA vs VID pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VIA vs VID player record

Sadiq Mohamad and Qadargul Utmanzai have been scoring runs and will look to continue to do so in both matches. Klair Kailash and Mohammad Safi have been good with bat and ball for Vienna Danube and once again the onus will be on them to take their side to win with good performance.

VIA vs VID best team

VIA vs VID Dream11 prediction

As per our VIA vs VID Dream11 prediction, VIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VIA vs VID player record and as a result, the VIA vs VID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VIA vs VID Dream11 team and VIA vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

