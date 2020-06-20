VIB Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Czech Super Series T10 Live

Vinohrady Blancos will be in action against Prague Spartans Vanguards in the third match of the day in the ECS Czech Super Series T10 this weekend. The match will be played on Saturday, June 20 at the Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction, VIB vs PSV Dream11 team and VIB vs PSV Dream11 top picks.

VIB vs PSV Dream11 preview

PSV are considered the favourites among the two courtesy of a solid batting unit and are expected to go all the way in this tournament. For the Blancos, this will be their second match of the day.

VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction: Squads for VIB vs PSV Dream11 team

VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction: Squads for VIB vs PSV Dream11 team: VIB

Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle

VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction: Squads for VIB vs PSV Dream11 team: PSV

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

VIB vs PSV Dream11 top picks

S Sengupta

P Ganesan

J Corness

VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction: VIB vs PSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction: VIB vs PSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: VIB

V Hasa, A Sirisena, J Corness, L Fencl, M Londesborough, T Haslam, B Soucek, T Moyo, F Heydenrych, V Kansara and S Sharma

VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction: VIB vs PSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: PSV

S Sengupta, P Ganesan, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, S Reddy, F Abdullah-Shaik, N Tyagi, S Wani, Kranthi MV, V Jagannivasan and V Mahajan

VIB vs PSV Dream11 team

VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction

As per our VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction, PSV start as favourites.

Note: The VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction, VIB vs PSV Dream11 top picks and VIB vs PSV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VIB vs PSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)