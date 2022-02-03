Victim Female Staffer In Tim Paine Sexting Scandal Decides To Settle Case Out Of Court

In a major development associated with the Tim Paine sexting scandal, the female involved in the case has decided to settle the matter privately. Back in 2017, Tim Paine had sent a co-worker an explicit image of himself along with a string of lewd messages which became public before the start of the recently concluded Ashes cricket series. Following the controversy, Tim Paine had to resign from his post.

Tim Paine sexting scandal matter likely to be settled privately

According to report by theaustralian.com.au during the hearing on Thursday, the woman’s lawyer Greg Barnes SC believed that the matter could be solved with the help of a mediator. A mediator brings parties together in a private meeting where they discuss ways to reach an agreement.

However, according to the Herald Sun, Cricket Tasmania's lawyer Bruce McTaggart SC said his client advised there was “no utility” in that course and opposed the woman’s bid for an extension of time application. The report states that McTaggart in his argument in the court stated that, “It is a particularly weak case on the merits, a very extensive delay of three years and prejudice caused to Cricket Tasmania in that the employees named have moved on”. The report also states that after a brief pause in the hearing, McTaggart said his client was prepared to go to mediation under certain conditions.

Besides Tim Paine, the women was also involved in a similar case with the former Australian skipper's brother-in-law. As per Herald Sun, Shannon Tubb was allegedly involved with the same woman in a similar incident. As per the report Tubb left his coaching position (at Cricket Tasmania) after investigations into the messages. The woman claimed that Tubb sent her X-rated messages and also sent an unsolicited image of his genitalia to her.

Tim Paine news

Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, took over as captain following the sandpaper scandal however following the sexting scandal former skipper is on a mental break. Tim Paine’s manager James Henderson had posted on social media that everyone was extremely concerned for himand (wife) Bonnie’s well-being and will be making no further comment at this time.

According to a report by AP Cricket Tasmania (CT) had also issued a statement on Tim Paine's issue stating that following the discussion he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future. The statement further said that Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally over the summer.