VID Vs BAA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 32 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna Danube and Bangladesh Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 27. Here is our VID vs BAA Dream11 prediction, VID vs BAA Dream11 team, VID vs BAA best team and VID vs BAA player record.

VID vs BAA match preview

This is the second match of the day for both teams and they will look to end the day on a strong note by winning both matches in Group B. Vienna Danube play their first match of the day versus Vienna CC. Speaking about their campaign so far, the team finished the first stage of the competition in the 6th spot with 2 wins from 7 matches but will look to start the campaign by winning both their fixtures today.

For Bangladesh Austria, the first stage of the campaign saw them finish on the 7th spot on the points table with 2 wins from7 matches, however, Round 2 presents them with an opportunity for a fresh start and they will be definitely looking to make it count. This should be an exciting contest between both teams.

VID vs BAA weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 113 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VID vs BAA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VID vs BAA player record

For Vienna Danube, Klair Kailash and Mohammad Safi did well with bat and ball and so they will be expected to perform well in the group stage matches as well. For Bangladesh Austria, Iqbal Hossain and Gursevan Singh have performed well and the team will be expecting them to fire once again.

VID vs BAA best team



VID vs BAA Dream11 prediction

As per our VID vs BAA Dream11 prediction, BAA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VID vs BAA player record and as a result, the VID vs BAA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VID vs BAA Dream11 team and VID vs BAA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

